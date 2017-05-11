Road work in Harrison and Grundy Counties delayed

Scheduled road work on Route CC in Harrison and Grundy counties was pushed back from starting at the beginning of May to the end of May.

The Missouri Department of Transportation Northwest District Maintenance and Traffic Engineer Tonya Lohman tells that Herzog, a contractor out of Saint Joseph, was awarded the contract for the project.

She says the company pushed back the start of the work due to the rainy weather.

Lohman explains that Herzog is still in the time frame for getting the project completed because it was in the summer time frame.

She says that MoDOT replaced the bridge decks and left what it calls superstructure in place.

The beams need to be painted and sealed, so the salt does not continue to erode them.

Lohman adds that most of that project is going on at night to try to not impede Interstate 35 traffic and because crews hang down below the bridges when working.

