Road resurfacing project in Mercer, Putnam and Sullivan counties nearing completion

A project bringing smoother driving surfaces to Mercer, Putnam and Sullivan counties is nearing completion.

Route B in Mercer County and Route C in Sullivan County have already been resurfaced. Contractors from W.L. Miller Company of Hamilton, Illinois, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to begin the final phase of the project: resurfacing Putnam County routes 149 and W.

Crews will begin on Route 149 on Monday, Aug. 14 from the Iowa state line to Route AA. They will then move to Route W from U.S. Route 136 to the Schuyler County line.

All work will take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily and the project should be completed by mid-September, weather permitting.

