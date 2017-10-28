Road closure scheduled for Route D in Ludlow

Crews working with Canadian Pacific Railroad plan to close Route D in Ludlow next week.

Route D will close for routine maintenance of the railroad crossing in Ludlow. The road will close at approximately 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning, October 31, 2017, and will remain closed until approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 1. During the closure, motorists will need to use an alternate route.

All scheduled roadwork is weather permitting and subject to change. MoDOT encourages all motorists to slow down, buckle up, eliminate distractions and drive safely.

