Right-to-work backers fundraising to protect Missouri law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Supporters of right to work in Missouri are coming together to raise money to fend off attacks on the new law.

Liberty Alliance attorney Edward Greim says the political action committee’s goal is to support the law banning mandatory union fees, which is set to take effect in August.

Union opponents are trying to derail the law by putting it to voters and attempting to undo it by changing the Missouri Constitution. Greim said Liberty Alliance opposes both of those efforts.

Greim works with Missouri Republican Party Chairman Todd Graves at Kansas City’s Graves Garrett law firm.

The campaign committee Missourians for Worker Freedom is fighting ballot initiatives against right to work. Its treasurer is James C. Thomas, who had been the treasurer for Republican gubernatorial candidate Catherine Hanaway.

