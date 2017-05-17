“Riding For Our Veterans” to be held in Chillicothe

The Riding For Our Veterans Pro Bull Riding Series will be in Chillicothe later this month.

The event will be held at the Litton Ag Center May 26th and 27th.

President and co-founder of Riding for Our Veterans Larry Oster says gates will open at 4:30 in the afternoon both days.

Mutton bustin’ will be at 6 o’clock, and registration will be at 5:30. Oster adds only the first 20 children to sign up will get to participate. The main bull riding show will start at 7 o’clock both nights.

Oster encourages veterans to register when they arrive, so a bull rider can ride in their honor. There will also be an opportunity to meet some of the riders.

A meet and greet will be held during a breakfast at the American Legion Hall the morning of May 27th from 7 until 9 o’clock. Another one will be at the Chillicothe Bootery from 10 o’clock until noon.

Oster says some of the cowboys and bulls participated in the PBR recently.

He explains why Riding for Our Veterans was created in 2014 when his brother was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer to offset medical expenses for him. Oster and his wife decided to continue the event to help other veterans.

Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for children under 12.

Oster notes that 25% of the money raised will go toward the American Legion and VFW Building Fund. The rest will go toward the fund for assistance for veterans who apply for aid to give a hand up to them.

Oster says that Riding for Veterans has helped veterans catch up on bills, find employment, and get other assistance they need.

