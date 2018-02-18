Ridgeway man hurt in Friday crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Ridgeway man sustained moderate injuries when his sports utility vehicle hit a farm animal a quarter of a mile south of Eagleville Friday evening.

Eighty-one-year-old George Craig traveled south on U. S. Highway 69 when he hit the farm animal in the road. His SUV ran off the west side of the road and traveled through a fence before coming to rest on its wheels facing west. The vehicle received extensive damage.

An ambulance transported Craig to Cameron Regional Hospital. The Patrol reports he did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

