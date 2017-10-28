Ridgeway man dies in fatal crash east of Bethany

The Highway Patrol reports a Ridgeway man died as the result of a one-vehicle accident nine miles east of Bethany Friday afternoon.

Sixty-five-year-old Mike Sherer traveled north on East 312 Lane when his pickup truck ran off the east side of the road, struck a fence and a tree, and caught on fire.

The Harrison County Coroner pronounced Sherer dead at the scene and his body was taken to Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany.

The Patrol reports it is unknown if he wore a safety device at the time of the accident.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

Like this: Like Loading...