Ridgeway man arrested on a multitude of charges

The highway patrol reports a Ridgeway man, 39-year old Kevin Nible, was arrested Saturday morning and accused of multiple charges.

Those list of charges include interfering with an arrest for a felony, failure to display valid plates, no proof of insurance, failure to wear headgear on a motorcycle, no valid license, failure to equip a motorcycle with an approved headlamp, purchasing a motor vehicle registered in the state without transferring ownership, failure to display certificate of vehicle inspection or approval, and failure to equip a motorcycle with an approved or properly mounted red reflector.

Nible was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

Like this: Like Loading...