Richard Griffith to be honored at Trenton High School reunion

Long time Trenton R-9 teacher and coach, Rich Griffith, has been selected as the honoree for the upcoming Trenton High School Alumni Reunion.

Griffith recently retired from teaching at THS and celebrated his 50th high school class reunion.

A graduate of THS in 1967, Rich graduated from Trenton Junior College in 1969 and in 1972, was graduated from Missouri Western State University at St. Joseph. At TJC, Richard was a member of the college’s first baseball team and a member of the Pirate Basketball team for two years.

Rich Griffith has been a teacher of Physical Education, Health, History, and Driver’s Education. He also was in charge of the In School Suspension Program, coached basketball and football as either the head coach or an assistant.

He was employed by the Trenton R-9 School System for 30 years and has accumulated a total of 37 years of teaching and/or coaching.

Richard is married to Dawn and the father of three children: Angie Bonderer of Chillicothe, Jenny Jackson of Chillicothe and Matt Griffith of San Diego, California. He

has three step-children: Autumn Trask, Tristin Trask and Hunter Trask, all of Trenton. Nine grandchildren ranging from the age of 21 years down to 6 months.

This year’s honoree stated that “there are so many highlights of good teachers, coaches, school personnel, that he has learned from and feels he was a small part of helping shape young people in life. “

Rich Griffith will be honored by the Class of 1992 at the reunion Saturday, September 2 and plans to attend many alumni weekend events

