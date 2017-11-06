Richard Fordyce of Bethany named Director of Farm Service Agency

U.S Senator Roy Blunt is praising the selection of Richard Fordyce of Bethany as the state director of the Farm Service Agency, a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Blunt said he has no doubt Fordyce’s leadership will strengthen the Farm Service Agency in Missouri, and keep agriculture thriving. Blunt said Fordyce, a fourth-generation farmer, is an accomplished public servant, and a respected agricultural leader.

Fordyce is a former Missouri Director of Agriculture and has served on the United States soybean board and Missouri Soil and Water Commission.

U. S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the selections of state directors for USDA’s Farm Service Agency and rural development.

Jeff Case was chosen the Missouri Director of USDA’s rural development. Case is Vice President and senior relationship manager at Rabo Agri-Finance LLC. The USDA says Case has spent his career working in the agriculture industry in the areas of production, finance, and education.

Senator blunt called Case a principled leader whose background in agriculture, public service, and rural business development makes him well qualified to serve as the USDA rural development State Director for Missouri.

Like this: Like Loading...