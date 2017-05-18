Resurfacing work to begin in Mercer, Putnam and Sullivan Counties

The Missouri Department of Transportation has resurfacing projects planned in Mercer, Putnam, and Sullivan counties.

Contractors from W. L. Miller Company of Hamilton, Illinois will work with MoDOT to resurface Route B in Mercer County starting May 30th.

There will be single lane closures around the work from the Iowa line to U. S. Route 36.

The contractors will move on to Route C in Sullivan County between Business Loop 5 in Milan and Route 129 after they complete Route B.

Then the contractors will work on Routes 149 and W in Putnam County.

The work will be between 7 o’clock in the morning and 6 o’clock in the evening each day.

The contractors expect the work to be complete by the end of August as weather permits.

