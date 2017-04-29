Resurfacing work on Route 46 between Grant City and Eagleville to cause delays for motorist

Those who travel Route 46 will likely experience delays on Route 46 between Grant City and Eagleville next week.

Contractors from Herzog Contracting Corp., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to begin milling and resurfacing Route 46 on Monday, May 1. The project will extend from U.S. Route 169 in Grant City to U.S. Route 69 in Eagleville.

Crews will mill up portions of the old asphalt at the intersection of Route 46 and U.S. Route 69, as well as at two bridges east of Grant City. They will also complete some repairs prior to the resurfacing portion of the project, which could begin as early as Monday, May 8, weather permitting. The resurfacing portion will begin at Grant City and progress east.

Crews will work daylight to dusk in segments up to two miles in length, Monday through Friday with Saturday work possible. The project will continue through early June 2017.

All work weather dependent and schedules could change.

