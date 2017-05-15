Resurfacing of Route CC in Grundy County to begin May 19

Contractors from Herzog Contracting Corporation in Saint Joseph and the Missouri Department of Transportation have moved up the start date for road work on Route CC.

The contractor plans to start at the south end of Route 146 and progress north to U. S. Route 136 in Grundy County May 19.

The road is to be closed in two-mile segments beginning at 7 o’clock in the morning. The segments will be reopened as work is completed, and the road will be open to traffic each evening.

The overlay, signing, and striping will take about two weeks to complete as weather permits.

