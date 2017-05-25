Results of Wolf Showpig Bonanza swine show in Chillicothe announced

Results of the Wolf Showpig Bonanza swine show have been announced.

Among the results, Supreme Gilt went to Mackenzie Mawson; Reserve Supreme Gilt, Brady Adams, and Third Overall Gilt, Cole Gutshall.

Supreme Barrow went to Brooklyn Adams; Reserve Supreme Barrow, Austin Clithero, and Third Overall Barrow, Mackenzie Mawson.

Champion Novice Showmanship went to Truman Wilson; Reserve Novice, Ty Murphy; and Runner-up Novice, Tate Mikus.

Champion Junior Showmanship went to Tyne Wilson; Reserve Junior, Remington Isaacs; and Runner-up Junior, Megan Bottcher.

Championship Intermediate Showmanship went to Cole Murphy; Reserve Intermediate, Tate Welch; and Runner-up Intermediate, Rachel Grimes.

Championship Senior Showmanship went to Zach Trout; Reserve Senior, Kaylee Lewis; and Runner-up Senior, Taylar Cope.

There were 456 head of hogs shown during the show which was sponsored by the Chillicothe FFA Alumni.

