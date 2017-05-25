Results of Wolf Showpig Bonanza swine show in Chillicothe announced

Local News May 25, 2017 KTTN News
Wolf Showpig Winners

Results of the Wolf Showpig Bonanza swine show have been announced.

Among the results, Supreme Gilt went to Mackenzie Mawson; Reserve Supreme Gilt, Brady Adams, and Third Overall Gilt, Cole Gutshall.

Supreme Barrow went to Brooklyn Adams; Reserve Supreme Barrow, Austin Clithero, and Third Overall Barrow, Mackenzie Mawson.

Champion Novice Showmanship went to Truman Wilson; Reserve Novice, Ty Murphy; and Runner-up Novice, Tate Mikus.

Champion Junior Showmanship went to Tyne Wilson; Reserve Junior, Remington Isaacs; and Runner-up Junior, Megan Bottcher.

Championship Intermediate Showmanship went to Cole Murphy; Reserve Intermediate, Tate Welch; and Runner-up Intermediate, Rachel Grimes.

Championship Senior Showmanship went to Zach Trout; Reserve Senior, Kaylee Lewis; and Runner-up Senior, Taylar Cope.

There were 456 head of hogs shown during the show which was sponsored by the Chillicothe FFA Alumni.

Post Views: 6

Sharing

Tags

, , ,

About KTTN News