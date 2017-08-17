Reserve Grand Champion winner at Missouri State Fair has family in Trenton

The young man who exhibited the Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer at the Missouri State Fair has family members in Trenton.

Cole Murphy of Houstonia is a son of Brent and DeEtta Murphy, and a member of a 4-H club in Saline County. Brent Murphy is a former Trenton resident and son of Linda Antle of Trenton.

The steer weighed 13 hundred 15 pounds. It will be the animals to be sold Saturday in the state fair sale of champions benefiting the winning exhibitors and the state fair foundation youth scholarship fund.

Like this: Like Loading...