Representative Rusty Black appointed to committees in Missouri House

Seventh District State Representative Rusty Black of Chillicothe has been appointed to committees within the Missouri House of Representatives.

Black was selected by House Speaker Todd Richardson to serve as a member of the House Budget Committee, the House Pension Committee, and with the House Committee on Consent and House Procedure.

This years’ 99th General Assembly is made up of 163 representatives and 34 Senators. There are 115 Republicans as well as 46 Democratic members on the House side of the legislature.

Rusty Black is one of 39 first-term legislators in the House. He was elected in November and sworn in early this month.

One House seat is currently vacant.

The 7th house district includes Grundy, Livingston, and the western two-thirds of Linn County.

