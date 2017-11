Third District State Representative Nate Walker, whose house district includes Sullivan County, will be the speaker for a Veteran’s program Friday morning at Grundy R-5 elementary school in Humphreys.

Anne Billington of the Grundy R-5 district reports students and staff will be honoring Veterans and active duty personnel during ceremonies scheduled to begin at 9 o’clock Friday morning. The public has been invited to attend.

Music also will be presented in the schools’ Veteran’s Day tribute.

