Record rainfall fell in Trenton during June

The June weather summary in Trenton shows above normal precipitation and near average temperatures.

Trenton received 6.7 inches of rain during June with 4.3 inches falling during the last few days of the month. A rainfall record was established in Trenton for the 24 hour period ending at 7 o’clock the morning of June 29th when 3.9 inches was measured.

Trenton entered the final few days of June with a moisture deficit for both the month and the year. However, the rainfall during the 24 hour periods ending June 27th, 29th, and 30th gave Trenton a moisture surplus for both June and the year.

Trenton was 2.2 inches above normal for rainfall in June that resulted in the yearly precipitation being 1.13 inches above normal entering July.

High temperatures last month in Trenton averaged 86.2 degrees which is 1-1/2 degrees above average for the month. Lows last month in Trenton averaged 64 degrees which is nearly normal.

The hottest temperature last month was 97 degrees on June 15 however, KTTN measured 3 degrees cooler at 94 that day in Downtown Trenton.

The coolest reading last month in Trenton was 51 on June 26.

Like this: Like Loading...