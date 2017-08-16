Ray County Memorial Hospital receives “Good” rating from Missouri State Auditor

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released an audit of Ray County Memorial Hospital at Richmond.

The audit was a part of a series of reviews initiated by Auditor Galloway of county hospitals focusing on financial and operating best practices.

The audit found that the Ray County Hospital has adopted the practice of offering yearly bonuses to hospital staff, with a cost of more than $133,000 over a four year period.

Auditor Galloway said these payouts violate the Missouri Constitution’s prohibition on bonus payments to public employees. In addition, the audit raises concerns with the hospital’s adherence to the Sunshine Law when entering into closed session during meetings.

The Ray County Memorial Hospital is overseen by a five-member board, which, the auditor said, has pledged to address concerns identified in the report. The hospital received an overall performance rating of “Good.”

The audit was conducted as part of Auditor Galloway’s Rural Healthcare Audit Initiative, which includes a series of audits of rural acute care hospitals.

The goal of the reviews is to identify key factors impacting facility finances and offer solutions designed to improve business operations and bolster fiscal solvency.

