Rapid Removal trash truck catches fire

The Trenton Fire Department responded to a trash truck fire early Thursday afternoon, January 4th.

Fire Chief Brandon Gibler reports crews found heavy smoke with flames from the rear of the trash compartment of a Rapid Removal truck when they arrived at the scene at Highway 6 and Highway 65. He says the firefighters deployed a hose line using a minimal amount of water to contain the fire. Trenton Fire then followed the truck to the Rapid Removal Transfer Station.

Gibler says Rapid Removal employees dumped the contents out of the truck, so firefighters could fully extinguish the fire with a minimal amount of water. He reports there was minimal damage to the truck.

Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District, Ambulance, and Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Trenton Police Department, assisted.

Gibler notes the cause of the fire is undetermined, and no one was injured.

Like this: Like Loading...