Randy Huffman to retire from Grundy R-5 School

Long time Grundy R-5 junior – senior high school principal Randy Huffman has announced his retirement effective at the end of the current school year.

Huffman has been employed at Grundy R-5 for the past 12 years. Following an executive session of the board of education last evening, Elementary Principal Anne Billington was offered a contract for the next school year. The salary is to be determined later.

Also at the meeting, the board approved purchase and installation of a new furnace for the science room at the high school building in Galt. It will be obtained from Boston John’s Heating and Cooling of Kirksville at a cost of approximately $2,300. Board members also heard an update on maintenance issues at the school buildings in Galt and Humphreys. Bids will be sought for mowing of the grounds at the two schools.

Approval was given for Grundy R-5 to pay $17.00 per flu shot dose for employees next year who are not on the school district health insurance coverage.

Evaluations were presented on the guidance, technology, and student at risk programs.

Preceding the March 9 board meeting, there will be a public hearing on setting the starting date of classes in the 2017-18 school year. That meeting is to be held at the elementary building in Humphreys. Action also is expected at the meeting next month on several new school policies and updates.

