Racing action on tap tonight at North Central Missouri Fair

The North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton continues today.

Cattle arrive from 8 o’clock this morning until 8 o’clock tonight.

Ladies lead, pee wee, breeding sheep show, and market lamb shows will be in the Livestock Pavilion at 9 o’clock this morning.

The pee wee goat show and goat show will follow the sheep show in the Livestock Pavilion.

The FFA cook shack will be open from 10 o’clock this morning until 10 o’clock tonight.

Sign up for the ATV and dirt bike motocross races will be at the grandstand starting at 4:30 this afternoon. The races at the grandstand begin at 7 o’clock tonight.

The horse show at the North Missouri Saddle Club starts at 9 o’clock Saturday morning.

Beef buck calf show, beef breeding show, and steer show will be in the Livestock Pavilion Saturday 9 o’clock.

The Sixth Annual FFA Baby Show will be in the courtyard Saturday at 9:30.

Demolition derby check-in at the high school parking lot starts at 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon, and the demolition derby begins at the grandstand at 7 o’clock Saturday night.

The premium sale in the Livestock Pavilion will be at 5 o’clock Saturday evening.

