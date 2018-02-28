Races for office shaping up in upcoming August primary

Candidate filings began Tuesday for multi-county districts in this area.

A 7th district state representative race is shaping up between Republican Rusty Black of Chillicothe and Democrat Dennis VanDyke of Marceline. Both have to be nominated by their parties in the August primary election.

After the first day of filings, Republican Danny Busick of Newtown has no opponent yet for 3rd District State Representative.

Two Republican candidates have filed in the 2nd house district: J Eggleston of Maysville and Amy Babcock of Stewartsville.

The 8th house district has two candidates – one in each political party. They are Republican Jim Neely of Cameron and Democrat Caleb McKnight of Lathrop.

The 6th house district also has two candidates: Republican Tim Remole of Excello and Democrat Mitch Wrenn of Marceline.

Candidates also have filed as circuit court judges in odd-numbered, multi-county districts. Tom Alley of Bethany is the only candidate thus far for 3rd Judicial Circuit Court Judge. Terry Tschannen of Brookfield is unopposed so far for 9th Judicial Circuit Court Judge.

To fill two positions in the 43rd judicial circuit court, Republican Tom Chapman of Chillicothe filed for division one; and candidates for Division Two on the circuit court level are Republican Ryan Horsman of Chillicothe and Democrat Brent Elliott of Stewartsville.

