Rabbit, Chicken and Dog Show winners announced at Mercer County Fair

Rabbit, chicken, and dog shows were held at the Mercer County Fair in Princeton Wednesday.

Winners at the rabbit show were Ava Power with Cotton Tail in first place, Alexis Schurke with Snow White second, and Coley Power with Snowball third.

Katlyn Cowin with China 1 received first place for chickens.

For small dogs, Avah Nigh with Knox received first place, Evan Boxley with Millie second, and Trent Eakes with Tank third.

Aniston Power with Lucky placed first for large dogs, Kolton Schurke with Case second, and Emily Oswalt with Dottie third.

Dogs in costume winners were Mikaylee Henke with Minnie Pearl for first place, Avah Nigh with Knox second, and Evan Boxley with Millie third.

Mikaylee Henke with Minnie Pearl received overall grand champion, and Aniston Power with Lucky received reserve champion.

All winners were from Princeton, except Avah Nigh of Polo.

Like this: Like Loading...