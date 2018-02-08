Rabbit and poultry workshops to be held at Litton 4-H/FFA Community Building

Rabbit and Poultry Workshops will be held at the Mildred Litton 4-H/FFA Community Building at the Litton Agri-Science Center in Chillicothe next week.

The workshops are for members of 4-H and FFA and will be held February 17th.

The rabbit workshop begins with registration at 8:45 in the morning and goes until noon. Topics covered will include project goals; housing, nutrition, and general care; show preparation; breed selection; raising meat ens; and rabbit showmanship.

Registration for the poultry workshop starts at 12:45, and the program runs until 4 o’clock. Housing, nutrition, and general care; health; breed selection; judging and showing; raising broilers pens; and showmanship will be discussed.

Call Mary Taylor at 660-349-7129 for more information about the rabbit workshop. Call Beth Weidner at 660-622-4289 for more information about the poultry workshop.

