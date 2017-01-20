Putnam County R-1 School reports case of mumps

Putnam County R-1 Schools reports someone who attends the schools has the mumps.

The school district could not provide detailed information on the person’s condition.

The district says information shared with it from the Health Department and other sources says mumps is most contagious from one to two days before to five days after the onset of swelling of the salivary glands.

Symptoms may take 12 to 25 days to become present once someone is exposed.

The district urges you to visit your healthcare provider if you or a member of your family experiences symptoms.

It will share any additional information on mumps as it becomes available.

