Putnam County Fair begins Saturday in Unionville

The 78th Annual Putnam County Fair will be held in Unionville starting Saturday.

A 4-H and FFA horse show, as well as an open horse show, will be held September 2nd.

September 5th, there will be a 4-H cat show as well as a dog show, a performance by the Putnam County R-1 band, a kiddie pedal tractor pull, a fair queen contest and coronation as well as 4-H royalty coronation, 4-H rabbit and poultry judging, a Clover Kids small livestock show, mutton busting, and a bull buckout.

Activities on September 6th include 4-H and FFA shows for dairy cattle, goats, and swine; a demolition derby; and performances by the Phil Vandal Band.

September 7th’s activities include 4-H and FFA shows for sheep, breeding cattle, and steer; a baby show; a master showman competition; and a performance by Blackhawk.

September 8th, there will be an antique tractor parade, 4-H, and FFA buyer appreciation lunch as well as junior livestock auction, a rooster crowing contest, an open bottle baby livestock show, a Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Tractor Pull, and a performance by One Horse Town.

Activities for September 9th include horseshoe pitching, an ATV rodeo, a chili cook-off, a diaper derby, dog races, an open jackpot cattle show, a pie contest and auction, a greased pig contest, and a performance by Lonestar.

A carnival will be also be held during the Putnam County Fair.

You may call the Putnam County Extension Office at 660-947-2705 for more information.

