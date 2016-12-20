Putman County men bring the experience of a real Christmas tree to kids at school

In all of the hustle and bustle during the holidays, not many kids experience what it’s like to have a real Christmas tree as most are now purchased at the local store.

However, two men in Putnam County are making sure that kids at the Putnam County R-1 Elementary School get that experience each year. Unlike artificial trees, kids get to experience what a traditional Christmas tree is like. While traditional trees look great, much like artificial trees after decoration, there’s nothing like the aroma of a real tree as you walk by. For those older generations, the smell of a fresh tree can bring back memories of days gone by.

Jimmy Dover and Walter Griffin, former elementary teachers, were recently recognized during a school assembly for hand-delivering an honest to goodness real Christmas tree to the school. They continue the tradition each year so that students can experience what it’s like to see a traditional tree all decked out in holiday decorations.

Kudos to you Mr. Dover and Mr. Griffin! You represent what the holiday spirit is all about.





