Pursuit in Brookfield ends with officer injured and suspect shot twice

Police at Brookfield late Sunday night were involved in the pursuit of an all-terrain vehicle and the situation ended with a police officer being struck by the ATV and with an officer shooting the suspect twice.

A news release from the highway patrol reports Brookfield Police began a pursuit on South Main Street, near Helm Street. An officer had observed an all-terrain vehicle that allegedly was being operated in a careless manner. In the 300 block of East Sedgwick, the ATV entered private property and was forced to turn around.

A Brookfield police officer had exited his vehicle and was on foot attempting to contact the driver. The highway patrol report indicates the ATV struck the Brookfield policeman and the officer discharged his handgun, striking the suspect two times.

A 39-year-old man from Brookfield sustained serious injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to a Columbia area hospital. The patrol reports the police officer sustained minor injuries and was transported to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield where he was treated and released.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave per police department policy.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating the incident. The Patrol was assisted by the Brookfield Police and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

