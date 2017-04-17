Public Service Commission grants Summit Natural Gas permit to operate in area counties

The Missouri Public Service Commission granted Summit Natural Gas of Missouri, Incorporated a certificate of convenience and necessity to construct, own, operate, maintain, and manage a natural gas distribution system.

The distribution system would be in Barry, Daviess, Laclede, Lawrence, Pettis, Stone, Taney, and Webster counties.

Summit noted that the area is developed and currently served by a constructed natural gas system or adjacent to Summit’s existing facilities.

Summit reported that the company will not require construction or new pipes, facilities, or financing to provide natural gas service to most of the area.

Like this: Like Loading...