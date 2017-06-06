Public invited to North Central Missouri Development Alliance meeting

Promoters are calling it a get acquainted, informational meeting, Thursday night for the newly-created North Central Missouri Development Alliance.

The session is scheduled for the Black Silo Winery east of Trenton beginning at 5:30 and concluding by 7 o’clock this Thursday, June 8th.

A short presentation about the alliance will be made. This is to include the mission statement, accomplishments to date, and goals of the economic development group. Following the presentation, questions can be asked and answered by representatives of the Alliance. Information also will be provided on memberships.

The public has been invited to Thursday evenings’ session and meet members of the alliance board of directors. Persons attending can learn about this new effort to move area communities forward.

Promoters describe it as an informal event and light refreshments are to be served.

Like this: Like Loading...