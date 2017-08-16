Public can comment on higher education adminstrative rules at Missouri State Fair

Missourians attending the State Fair Thursday, Aug. 17, will have an opportunity to comment on Department of Higher Education administrative rules that establish regulations for state student financial aid, student residency requirements, degree program approval, and other department operations.

The goal of the review is to identify and update rules in the Missouri Code of State Regulations to improve state government efficiency.

Department staff will be accepting public comments from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Agriculture Building located in the southeast area of the fairgrounds. A computer will be available to submit comments electronically. A paper form also will be available.

“We look forward to meeting Missourians at the fair and providing an opportunity to comment on our rules,” said Zora Mulligan, Missouri commissioner of higher education. “Public input is an important part of our efforts to revise department regulations and improve efficiency.”

The public also can view and comment on rules related to higher education at dhe.mo.gov/about/legislative/rulereview.php. The deadline for submitting comments is Nov. 30.

The rule review is part of Gov. Eric Greitens’ work to reduce government regulations. Earlier this year, the governor issued an executive order calling on all state departments to review their administrative rules and identify those that can be eliminated or streamlined.

“Regulations that are ineffective, unnecessary, or unduly burdensome must be repealed,” Greitens stated in the executive order. “Regulations should not reduce jobs, stifle entrepreneurship, limit innovation, or impose costs far in excess of their benefits.”

The Department of Higher Education is also planning two public hearings about its administrative rules in September. Hearings will be held:

5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Harry S Truman State Office Building, Room 493/494, Jefferson City

8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 14, at the James C. Kirkpatrick State Information Center, Room 139, Jefferson City

