Prosecutor: Springfield officer won’t be charged in shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson says he will not file charges against a Springfield police officer who fatally shot a man.

Patterson says Officer Daniel Carlson was acting in self-defense when he shot 44-year-old James Lewis early on January 1.

Police have said Lewis fired a gun and pointed the weapon at officers before he was shot.

Lewis’ family members told the Springfield News-Leader (http://sgfnow.co/2py0OQw ) he was a paranoid schizophrenic, and they wondered if he was having an episode during the encounter with Carlson.

Police had said Lewis called 911 that day and said he had a gun and was planning to kill his wife, although he wasn’t married. He was riding a bike and eventually ran off before he was confronted by several officers.

