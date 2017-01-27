Proposal to change MO driver’s license requirements moves on to Senate

A proposal that would make Missouri licenses complaint with the Real ID Act is moving forward to the Missouri Senate.

The proposal, if passed, would change the state driver’s license requirements to comply with the Real ID Act. The federal law sets tough proof of identity requirements. The federal law was passed following the 2001 terrorist attacks.

Current Missouri law prohibits the state from complying to the Real ID Act.

Missouri driver;s licenses will not be allowed as an accepted form of identification at airports starting next year.

Like this: Like Loading...