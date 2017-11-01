Programs for Veterans and service members to be held in Gallatin and Mercer

Gallatin High School will hold an assembly for veterans, service members, and their spouses next week.

The assembly will be held in the school gym the afternoon of November 10th at 1 o’clock. A reception will be held in the library afterward.

Call Amy Holder at Gallatin High School at 660-663-2171 for more information.

North Mercer R-3 School in Mercer will hold a Veterans Day program next week.

The program will start the morning of November 10th at 10 o’clock with lunch to be served after the program.

All veterans and spouses are welcome to attend.

Like this: Like Loading...