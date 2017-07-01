Program on Summer Annual Forages to be held in Linneus

The University of Missouri Extension will hold a program on Summer Annual Forages at the MU Forage Systems Research Center east of Linneus July 10th.

Registration will start at 6 o’clock that evening, and the program begins at 6:30.

The program will cover how to use summer annual forages to extend the grazing season as well as a tool for renovating pasture and hay fields.

The program costs $15, which is payable at the door with registration to include printed materials and a light meal.

Call the Linn County Extension Office at 660-895-5123 to pre-register.

Like this: Like Loading...