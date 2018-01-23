Program on managing herbicide-resistant weeds with Dicamba to be held near Linneus

A free program about managing herbicide-resistant weeds and Dicamba will be held at the University of Missouri Forage Systems Research Center east of Linneus.

Doctor Mandy Bish from the University of Missouri Weed Science Department will speak during the program the afternoon of February 15th at 1 o’clock. Bish has been studying the effect of the weather on herbicide movement.

Extension Ag and Natural Resource Engineer Kent Shannon will also hold a spray table demonstration.

You may contact Extension Agronomy Specialist Valerie Tate at 660-895-5123 for more information.

