Program on heifers to be held in Linneus

The University of Missouri Extension will hold a program on heifers at the Forage Systems Research Center in Linneus next month.

“Buy, Sell, or Replace: Considerations When Developing Heifers” will be held the evening of September 11. Registration will begin at 6 o’clock, and the program will start at 6:30. The registration fee is $15.00, which includes a light meal, and may be paid at the door.

Livestock Specialist Zac Erwin will discuss the pros and cons of developing heifers, strategies for maximizing returns and minimizing losses, how management decisions affect price, and how Show Me Heifer protocol changed heifer development.

Call the Linn County Extension Office at 660-895-5123 or email [email protected] for more information or to pre-register.

