Program on enrolling in the ACA to be held at Jewett-Norris Library

The University of Missouri Extension will host a program about enrolling in the Affordable Care Act at the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library in Trenton later this month.

The program will be held at the Hoover Theater in the library the evening of November 20 at 6 o’clock.

Grundy County Extension Family Financial Education Specialist Meridith Berry says that she will cover the basics of the Affordable Care Act, options for the uninsured, and how to get help with enrollment.

She says the free program will last about 30 minutes and will be politically neutral and registration is not needed.

Berry notes that interested individuals wanting more information may call her at the Grundy County Extension Office at 359-4040 extension 8 or stop by the office in the Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton. Anyone needing special accommodations for attending the program should also call Berry.

The Trenton program is one of multiple Extension workshops and programs about the Affordable Care Act to be held throughout the state during this year’s open enrollment period.

Associate Extension Professor Brenda Procter explains the easiest way to find other workshops to be held is to call the local Extension offices or go online to the University of Missouri Extension website.

Procter says Extension will continue to educate on the Affordable Care Act after the enrollment period closes in order to help persons understand special enrollment periods and basic health insurance literacy.

Berry and Procter both stress that it is important to sign up early and that this year’s open enrollment period is shorter than in the past.

