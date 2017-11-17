Program on cover crops, forages and animal health to be held near Chillicothe

The University of Missouri Extension and Pro Harvest Resor Seeds sponsor a program on cover crops, forages, and animal health next month.

The program will be held at Resor Seeds at 12513 LIV 255 east of Chillicothe the night of December 5th from 5 to 8 o’clock.

Chad Fisher and Mike Resor of Resor Seeds will talk about the National Resources Conservation Service Environmental Quality Incentives Program and assessing goals when choosing appropriate cover crop and forage seeds.

Luke Skinner of NRCS will discuss cost-share programs available to growers and producers. Jenna Monnig with Extension will discuss strategies to combat fescue toxicosis.

Doctor Larry Letner of North Missouri Large Animal Ranch will talk about a multifaceted approach to value-added health programs for beef.

A dinner will also be served and reservations are due by November 27th by calling 660-748-3315.

Like this: Like Loading...