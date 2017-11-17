Probation violations top Division One of Grundy County Court

Among cases Thursday in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court, two defendants were placed on probation while probations were continued for several others following hearings that were held.

Trenton resident Joshua Andrew McIntyre pleaded guilty to domestic assault in the third degree. Imposition of sentence was suspended. McIntyre was placed on probation for five years. He is required to make restitution of $475 to donate $300 dollars to the law enforcement restitution fund.

Altamont resident Scotty Gene Curtis pleaded guilty to non-support of a minor. Two other similar counts were dismissed. Imposition of sentence was suspended and Curtis was placed on five years probation.

Defendants appearing in circuit court who admitted to probation violations were Gregory Dee Baecht of Trenton; Breanna Clevenger of Jamesport; Clyde Vernon Foster of Trenton; Lucas Allen Griffin of Columbia; and Kelsey Renee Howard of Trenton. As the court continued each of their probation, additional conditions were imposed.

These include for Kelsey Howard, court-ordered detention sanctions. In this case, the court will retain jurisdiction for 120 dollars.

A date of January 11th has been scheduled for sentencing Colby Weaver of Trenton who previously pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct involving a child under the age of 15 and to a charge of sexual abuse in the second degree, aggravated offense.

Like this: Like Loading...