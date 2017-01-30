Private pesticide applicator training to be held in Mercer County

Mercer County Extension will be hosting a Private Pesticide Applicator Training Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at 8:30 am in the Hal England Center basement.

New dicamba-resistant soybeans and the use of this technology will be discussed including all spraying requirements. All growers are welcome to attend this meeting regardless of needing recertification.

Those growers whose license has expired or will expire this year are especially encouraged to attend. Please bring your old manual if you have one if not there is a mandatory $12 fee for a manual. Father/son, Husband/wife can share a manual. The PAT training will be approximate two hours in length.

Following the training, you are invited to an Ag Update which following specialists providing technical updates that are important to your farming operations. Topics for the updates include practical information from agronomic recommendations to manage costs and maximize profits provided by the Extension agronomist. Livestock specialists will discuss the new veterinary feed directive for antibiotics. The Ag Business specialist will present information on leases, input costs, taxes and breakeven costs.

Horticulture will provide an update on the latest issues horticulture. The program may vary based on the availability of the specialist’s schedules. The meeting will conclude at noon or shortly after.

Contact the Mercer County Extension office at 660-748-3315 for more information. An RSVP is suggested but not required.

Like this: Like Loading...