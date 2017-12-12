Princeton woman rolls car in crash near Mount Moriah

The Highway Patrol reports a Princeton woman sustained minor injuries when her car overturned three miles west of Mount Moriah Tuesday morning.

Twenty-six-year-old Ashley Herring traveled east on U. S. 136 when the vehicle ran off the south side of the road before overturning. The car came to rest on its driver’s side on the south side of the road facing west and had extensive damage.

An ambulance transported Herring to the Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

The Patrol reports she wore a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

