Princeton woman hurt in icy crash on Route E

The highway patrol reports 22-year-old April Wipple of Princeton was taken by ambulance to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan and later was transported by medical helicopter to the University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries.

She was driving a pickup southbound when she apparently lost control on an icy Route E about four miles to the west of Milan. The report noted it was 9 o’clock when the vehicle went off the road where it overturned and was demolished. Ms. Wipple was using a safety device.

Assisting state troopers were Sullivan County sheriff’s office and Milan fire department.

