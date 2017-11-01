Princeton United Methodist Church to live stream Dave Ramsey’s “Smart Money”

The Princeton United Methodist Church will host a live stream of Dave Ramsey’s “Smart Money” next week. The presentation will be shown at the church Tuesday night at 7 o’clock and it is free and open to everyone.

Dave Ramsey is a personal money-management expert and extremely popular national radio personality. His seven best-selling books including three #1 National Best Sellers, have sold more than 10 million copies combined. Smart Money Smart Kids, his latest best-seller, was co-written with his daughter Rachel.

He is the creator of Financial Peace University and SmartDollar, programs that help people dump their debt, take control of their money, and learn new money behaviors. More than 2.5 million families have used Dave’s programs at their workplace, church, military installation, local nonprofit organization or community group.

The Missouri United Methodist Foundation sponsors the event.

