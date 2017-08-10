Princeton School District announces registration and orientation dates

The Princeton R-5 School District will hold registration, open houses, and orientations for its students in the next few weeks.

Registration for new students in kindergarten through 6th grade will be held at the elementary school through August 18th from 9 o’clock in the morning until 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

Registration for new students in seventh through 12th grade will be at the junior high and high school August 15th through 17th from 10 o’clock in the morning until 2 o’clock in the afternoon.

Each new student must bring a birth certificate, social security card, proof of residency, and immunization records.

An open house will be held at the elementary school the evening of August 21st from 5:30 to 6:30.

Students will be able to receive packets with parent information, meet their teachers, and put away their supplies.

The junior high and high school open house will be the evening of August 21st from 5 to 7 o’clock. Students may pick up their schedules and orientations will also be held for some students that night.

The orientation for students entering seventh grade at 5:30, ninth grade at 6 o’clock, and 12th grade at 6:30.

Like this: Like Loading...