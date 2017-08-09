Princeton resident exhibits Grand Champion chickens at Missouri State Fair

A Princeton resident had the Grand Champion Market Pen of Chickens at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia.

Hannah Bruse’s prize-winning pen of chickens weighed 6.8 pounds.

She is a member of the Moss Rangers 4-H Club and the daughter of Brad and Pam Bruse.

Bruse will sell her pens of chickens in two of 12 lots offered in the Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions in the Lowell Mohler Assembly Hall the afternoon of August 19th at 1:30.

Proceeds from the sale benefit the winning exhibitors and the Missouri State Fair Foundation Youth in Agriculture Scholarship Program.

Like this: Like Loading...