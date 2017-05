The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved a mass excavation bid at a facility work session last week.

The board accepted the bid from BRS of Edina for $493,006.75, with BRS providing a 60-day timeline for completion of the project.

The excavation package also included storm pipe and drainage for the entire campus.

The project is expected to begin June 1 and conclude the first week of August.

The board also approved the purchase of a spare bus.

