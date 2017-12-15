Princeton R-5 Board of Education approves audit

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved the renewal of liability insurance at its meeting Monday evening.

The liability insurance is through the Missouri Public Entity Risk Management Fund for a total of $14,259. The amount increased from previous years due to the district insuring the new school bus fleet.

The board approved the only submitted bid for snow removal with Mason and Son Snow Plowing charging $440 for each snow event.

The 2017 audit from Conrad and Higgins was approved. Mark Higgins with Conrad and Higgins said the district’s general fund balance increased by $156,000, and capital and debt service funds decreased due to current construction projects.

The board also approved three donations to the district as well as board policies.

The 2016-2017 Annual Performance Report scores showed improvement in many areas. Princeton R-5 will receive Accredited with Distinction from the Department of Education.

No announcements were made from a closed session.

