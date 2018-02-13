Princeton R-5 Board of Education approves 2018 – 2019 school calendar

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved the 2018-2019 school calendar during a calendar hearing prior to the regular meeting Monday evening.

The start date for next school year will be August 22nd, and the closing date will be May 22nd. The approved calendar can be found on the Princeton R-5 website.

During the regular meeting, it was announced that school will be in session March 28th and April 2nd to make up for the two days missed due to inclement weather.

Superintendent Jerry Girdner reported the construction of the new additions is on hold due to the cold weather. The administration is still optimistic about the current timeline and progress of the overall project.

The board discussed the replacement of the elementary gym sound system. Girdner will review options and a budget to improve the current system and approved board policies.

In a closed session, the board approved the resignation of Band/Choir Teacher Mark Knorr as well as contract extensions for Elementary Principal Dana Seymour and High School Principal Brent Mitchell. Those contracts are for the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 school years.

